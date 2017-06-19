Birdy has ''a thing'' for lint rollers.

The 21-year-old singer - whose real name is Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde - has revealed her and her band are obsessed with the product that removes fluff from clothes, and she will often be seen frantically brushing her clothes before she goes on stage.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, she said: ''The entire band has a thing for clothes brushes and lint removers, so if there's one of those in the room, it doesn't stand a chance. You'll see us all brushing our outfits with lint rollers before we go on stage.2

However the lint roller is not the only thing the brunette beauty is obsessed with when she is on the road, as she has admitted on her last tour she was crazy about exercising and being healthy.

She explained: ''I'm either really healthy or hugely unhealthy. I got really into exercise on my last tour and we ended up doing entire-band workouts.''

And the star has admitted she will also enjoy her down time and will get really interested in different television shows.

She added: ''I also watch a lot of TV. On tour in Asia I binge-watched 'Stranger Things' in Singapore.''