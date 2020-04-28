Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's TV wedding is being aired two months early due to demand.

The 21-year-old conservationist - who is the daughter of the late 'Crocodile Hunter' star Steve Irwin - tied the knot with Chandler last month at Australia Zoo and Animal Planet were due to show the couple's nuptials, at which she had no guests, apart from her brother Robert Irwin and mother Terri Irwin, who live with her at the wildlife park, in Australia in July.

But now, they've confirmed 'Crikey! It's The Irwins: Bindi's Wedding' will now air on May 23.

Animal Planet said: ''Australia, we've heard you and you won't need to wait long for the television wedding event of the year.''

The show had already debuted in the US on May 19, and afterwards fans of the wildlife warriors took to Twitter demanding it be released in their native country.

The cable channel has also announced they are ''upping the ante on the celebrations'' by hosting 'Irwin Month', which will see two-hour programmes featuring the pair every night from 6.30pm, kicking off on May 3.

Bindi recently gushed about how she is ''so happy and grateful'' to be married to Chandler.

Posting on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of herself and Chandler with one of Australia Zoo's lemurs, she wrote: ''Lemur selfie! I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your incredibly kind comments and amazing support. Chandler and I are so happy and grateful to be married. Our honeymoon has been really busy with all that has to be done here @AustraliaZoo.

''Due to the current pandemic we're temporarily not open and caring for our 1,200 beautiful animals that call our gardens home. Things are certainly challenging for us all at the moment. However, it's so important to focus on what really matters - family, friendship and things that make us smile even when we're social distancing.''