Billy Ray Cyrus is launching a cannabis brand.

The 58-year-old singer/songwriter has joined forces with the Lowell Herb Co to personally curate a blend for their 'Midnight Special' limited edition black pack of pre-rolls.

However, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Billy - whose blend features Lava Cake and Banana Cream strains - urged people not to share their joints as they celebrate 4/20, the unofficial cannabis celebration day, which takes place on April 20th every year.

He told Variety: ''Be a Bogart. If you care, don't share. Don't pass your joint or pipe around, it's just not safe to do right now. Let's all take a breather, chill out on 4/20 and jam to some new music. We're gonna have a good time.''

Lowell Herb Co CEO David Elias also acknowledged that this year's celebrations will be ''different'' and added: ''but the spirit remains unchanged -- it's a time to acknowledge our industry's progress, show appreciation for our community, and to celebrate our momentum towards ending prohibition.''

He went on to say: ''Sharing a joint is normally the way we celebrate 4/20. Sadly, we can't do that this year, but we can share a lot of other things, our stories, our playlists, books, our thoughts and emotions, sending well wishes and positive energy to those we love. We will get through this together.''

Meanwhile, Billy Ray's daughter Miley Cyrus, 27, previously said that she actually had more ''energy'' since she stopped smoking marijuana.

She said: ''At [the time of the interview] it was like three weeks, now it's like nine weeks or 10 weeks or something. Everyone always hits me up. A lot of people have reached out to me and [asked if I want help]. And I'm like, 'No, when I want something, I can do it.' Anything that I want to do, if I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. I just decided not to anymore and now it's easy for me.

''It's very weird. I've got a lot of energy. I'm a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and make sure it's perfect.''