Pop legend Billy Joel has revealed that he’s to become a father for the third time, announcing that his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, is seven months pregnant with their second baby together.

The 68 year old ‘Piano Man’ singer made the revelation during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph earlier this week, and said that they would be welcoming another baby in November.

“We are due next month,” Joel said, speaking apropos of a conversation about the couple’s two year old daughter Della Rose, whom they welcomed back in August 2015. About her, he said: “This one is pretty good. She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.”

Billy Joel with wife Alexis Roderick in 2014 - they are expecting their second baby together

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick, a former Morgan Stanley executive aged 35, married in 2015 after nearly five years of dating. He was previously married to Elizabeth Weber from 1973 to 1982, Christie Brinkley from 1985 to 1994 and from 2004 to 2010, Katie Lee.

He has 31 year old daughter Alexa Ray, whom he shares with former wife Brinkley. Joel has, in the past, spoken about his regret of missing out on substantial parts of Alexa’s childhood.

“When Christie and I got divorced I was missing my daughter, who would visit me and then have to leave,” he said in an interview recently.

“It was heartbreaking. I started to write what could have been a song, but the music was saying what I wanted it to say. It came naturally to me and it had all the emotion in it. Music speaks to me on its own. But I’ve never closed the door on writing songs.”

