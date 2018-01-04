Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley are about to welcome a new son-in-law into the family as it's announced that their daughter Alexa Ray Joel is now engaged to her boyfriend of more than four years Ryan Gleason. What a way to kick off the New Year!

Alexa Ray Joel at her mother's Bellissima event

The 32-year-old singer is now sporting an enormous diamond ring after her restaurateur now-fiance Ryan proposed to her this week, and it certainly came as a huge surprise to her. They appeared to spending time on the beach when he popped the question.

'He said to me: 'Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.' It was the most beautiful thing anybody's ever said to me', Alexa said on Instagram. 'How could I possibly say no to that?!?!'

A post shared by Alexa Ray Joel?? (@alexarayjoel) on Jan 1, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

She later elaborated on her feelings about the whole situation after posting a shot of them kissing, and another of them standing on the beach smiling as Alexa stared at her new ring. 'So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn't speak', she said. 'I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring - and he was just hysterically laughing at me!'

Indeed, fans got to see a close-up of the sparkler on both the lovebirds' feeds and it is certainly something special. 'Luckiest guy in the world', Ryan captioned his shot.

Naturally, Billy Joel shared the news immediately on his website, offering his congratulations and quoting lyrics from his 1971 'She's Got A Way (About Her)'. Christie also acknowledge the big news with a New Year's snap of the family.

'It truly was the most Bellissima Happy New Years Eve Ever!' She wrote in the caption. 'Here toasting my new Son-in-law to be, and Jack's New Bro to be Ryan... and Here's to 2018... The Year of the Wedding of Alexa and Ryan! And every year thereafter, may we toast their Love!'