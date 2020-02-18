Billie Eilish unveils a vibrant video for her cover of Rob Dickinson's song 'The End Of The World', which featured on the 2008 re-release of his debut solo album 'Fresh Wine for the Horses'. Billie has just dropped her newest song 'No Time To Die' for the forthcoming 25th James Bond movie of the same name.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...