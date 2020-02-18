Artist:
Song title: The End Of The World
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Billie Eilish unveils a vibrant video for her cover of Rob Dickinson's song 'The End Of The World', which featured on the 2008 re-release of his debut solo album 'Fresh Wine for the Horses'. Billie has just dropped her newest song 'No Time To Die' for the forthcoming 25th James Bond movie of the same name.

