Billie Eilish will never ''compare'' herself to other pop stars.

The 'everything i wanted' hitmaker insists she was never trying to be different from her musical peers and didn't see her trajectory as ''breaking all the rules''.

She said: ''[People would say], 'Billie Eilish: rule-breaker', or 'breaking all the rules', or whatever. And I'd be like, 'What rules are there?' I didn't consciously go, 'I'm not gonna do that, I'm gonna do this.' I [just] didn't think of myself as being in the realm of those people. I was never comparing myself to them.''

The 18-year-old singer is known for her style and she admitted she wore more baggy clothes because she really ''hated'' her body.

Speaking to the new issue of Dazed magazine, she added: ''The only reason I did it was because I hated my body. There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn't recognise my body because I hadn't seen it in a while. I would see it sometimes and be like, 'Whose body is that?' It's not that I like [my body] now, I just think I'm a bit more OK with it ... If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it. People would be like, 'You've changed, how dare you do what you've always rebelled against?' I'm like, 'I'm not rebelling against anything, really.' I can't stress it enough. I'm just wearing what I wanna wear. If there's a day when I'm like, 'You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly,' I should be allowed to do that.''