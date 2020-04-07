Billie Eilish is ''really enjoying'' being alone.

The 18-year-old singer has had no problem observing social distancing measures to help slow the spread of coronavirus because she's very happy to stay indoors at home with her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell because she loves her own company.

She told the 'Telekom Electronic Beats' podcast: ''I've been really enjoying being alone. I feel like everybody on the Internet has been on FaceTime all day long with their friends.

''I love my friends, I can't wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time, I'm good. I'm good being alone - I like being alone.''

But the ''introverted and lonerish'' star has adopted two pit bull puppies, Miss Mardy and Jim, to keep her company and they're keeping her very busy.

She joked: ''[It's a ] full-time job. There's such a misconception about the [breed]. They're sweethearts, they cuddle.''

The 'No Time To Die' singer knows people are eager to get life back to normal again but doesn't think gratitude will last long after the restrictions are lifted.

She said: ''As soon as we can see people again and go out, we're going to be so happy and grateful.

''And in about three days, we're all going to take it for granted again.

''That's the way people work. It's the way humans are made, You miss something so bad once you don't have it. You never think about it when you have it.''

Over the weekend, Billie took to Instagram to urge her American fans to fill out the US Census.

She said: ''I wanted to come on here and basically just say how important it is. This only happens once every 10 years.

''And I want to make sure you and your whole household knows to fill out the Census. We want to make sure everyone is counted. Everybody matters.''