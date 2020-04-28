Billie Eilish and Post Malone lead the nominations for the Webby Awards 2020.

The annual ceremony aims to celebrate the Internet from popular websites, to social media pages, film and video, podcasts and digital audio, as well as mobile sites, apps, advertising and media.

And this year's ceremony, which will be held virtually for the first time on May 19 and is being dubbed 'Webbys From Home', due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sees a number of music stars and celebrities up for top honours.

'Bad Guy' hitmaker Billie is up for the Viral Video accolade for her 'Watches Fan Covers' YouTube video for Glamour, whilst Post Malone's promo for 'Circles' is up for best Art and Experimental video.

Other nominees include Lizzo, Ariana Grande, The Rolling Stones, Wiz Khalifa and Celine Dion, the latter whom is up for the Experimentation and Innovation (Social) prize for her Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences unveiled the nominees on Tuesday (28.04.20) across 25 categories.

The likes of Jennifer Garner, Jimmy Fallon, Florence Pugh, Leonardo Dicaprio, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, Serena Williams, Lebron James, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans also made the shortlist.

All nominees are also eligible to come away with the special Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted by fans, as well as the prizes they are nominated for.

The ceremony was due to take place in New York City on May 11, before the lockdown.

Webby Awards executive director Claire Graves said: ''The internet is our glue right now. It's the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and it is no surprise that this year's nominees are the companies and people leading the charge.

''They've accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing and helping people all over the world.''

Voting for the People's Voice Award is open from now until midnight on May 7.

For the full nominees head to webbyawards.com