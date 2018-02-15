Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Bill Murray Pictures

Grand Opening 68th International Film Festival Berlinale - Berlin Germany - Thursday 15th February 2018

Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton
Bill Murray
Bill Murray and Mari Natsuki
Bill Murray, Mari Natsuki, Greta Gerwig, Tilda Swinton, Wes Anderson and Koyu Rankin
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray, Greta Gerwig, Tilda Swinton and Wes Anderson
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray, Mari Natsuki, Greta Gerwig, Tilda Swinton and Wes Anderson

GQ Maenner des Jahres (Men of the year) award 2016 - Arrivals - Berlin Germany - Thursday 10th November 2016

Bill Murray
Jan Vogler, Mira Wang and Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Jan Vogler, Mira Wang and Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray

Ghostbusters cast new and old seen arriving at the ABC studios - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 8th June 2016

Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray

Bill Murray leaves Kimmel studio - Hollywood California United States - Thursday 31st March 2016

Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Bill Murray

Bill Murray at Comic Con - San Diego California United States - Thursday 9th July 2015

Bill Murray makes a final appearance on the 'Late Show with David Letterman' - Manhattan New York United States - Tuesday 19th May 2015

Bill Murray at the 'Late Show with David Letterman' - New York City New York United States - Tuesday 19th May 2015

67th Annual DGA Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 7th February 2015

67th Annual DGA Awards Press Room - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 7th February 2015

Bill Murray films a skit for the 'Late Show With David Letterman' - New York United States - Wednesday 15th October 2014

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) - Toronto Ontario Canada - Friday 5th September 2014

'Late Show with David Letterman' celebrities - New York City New York United States - Wednesday 16th July 2014

2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 2nd March 2014

The 86th Annual Oscars - Press Room - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 2nd March 2014

In addition to appearing on the red carpet at numerous award ceremonies, Bill Murray has been photographed by the paparazzi all over the world. Often, he is photographed while heading to a television talk show, and on many occasions he can be seen posing for pictures alongside other prestigious members of the film industry. 

Bill Murray

