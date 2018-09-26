In what has become an important moment in history for sexual assault victims, Bill Cosby has finally been jailed for his crimes, the three counts on which he was found guilty earlier this year being merged into one charge after an agreement between the defence and prosecutors.

Bill Cosby arriving in court

The 81-year-old was handed a jail sentence of 3 to 10 years by a judge in Pennsylvania, while also being named a 'sexually violent predator' who must to undergo counselling for the rest of his life as well as sign the sex offender registry. The actor was first arrested back in 2015 for three Class II felony charges of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby had been under house arrest since his retrial in April, where he was found guilty on all three counts for assaulting and drugging university basketball player Andrea Constand back in 2004. The retrial came as a result of a mistrial back in June 2017 resulting in a hung jury, after the plaintiff described how Cosby had given her pills rendering her 'frozen' during his attack on her.

Due to the statute of limitations, Cosby cannot be held accountable for the accusations made by 60 other woman over the past three years, though he does face lawsuits for defamation after publicly branding them liars.

During his sentencing, the court room was full of some of those accusers, including Lili Bernard and Janice Dickenson, showing their support for Constand, while none of Cosby's own family and friends were there to support him - not even his wife of more than 50 years Camille Hanks.

He may apply for parole after three years, though he could also face up to ten years behind bars for his sickening crimes. A psychologist concluded at the trial that he showed signs of a mental illness and was likely to reoffend despite his advanced age and the fact that he is legally blind.

Cosby's spokesman branded the trial 'racist and sexist' and claimed that the actor was the victim of a 'sex war', while District Attorney Kevin Steele said that he 'shouldn't get a free pass for his crimes' just for being a celebrity.

'For decades the defendant has been able to hide his true self and hide his crimes using his fame and fortune', Steele said in a statement. 'He used his acting skills, that endearing TV persona, to win over his victims and keep them silent... Someone who has a lot of money, someone who is famous, someone who can get a lot of attention all over the world just by showing up some place to eat shouldn't get a free pass for his crimes or be allowed to walk free.'