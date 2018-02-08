Fans can submit their favourite songs for review.
Big Sean has gone interactive with preparations for his forthcoming Spring performances: The Unfriendly Reminder Tour. Fans will be voting on their top 20 favourite songs to render the set list for each date completely unique. It will be a different experience for everyone, and the pre-sale has already begun.
Big Sean at the Grammy Awards
The rapper will be playing more than 30 dates across North America this Spring, where he will be joined by special guests Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy and GASHI. It comes off the back of his 2017 I Decided Tour which he embarked on to support his latest solo album of the same name.
The Unfriendly Reminder dates begin at Orlando's CFE Arena on April 12th 2018, and conclude at RBC Echo Beach in Toronto on June 3rd. He will also perform in Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Minneapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Detroit and many other major North American cities.
As we've said, he has already toured for his last album 'I Decided', as well as his collaborative work with Metro Boomin entitled 'Double or Nothing', so this new run of dates will be more of a tribute to his ten years working on Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label.
It is essentially a 'Best Of' tour curated by the fans, who will be able to submit their favourite song from Big Sean's entire back catalogue his website from today (February 8th). It's not clear how exactly the setlists will be decided; whether they will be compiled at random from the most voted songs, or whether the setlist for a particular city will be compiled from votes by fans within that city, for example.
'Can't wait to see y'all on the road, face to face', Big Sean wrote on Instagram alongside the tour poster. 'Don't forget... YOU choose my setlist! ... Tour finna go crazy!'
Tour Dates:
April 12 - Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
April 14 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
April 15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
April 18 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
April 19 - Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
April 20 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
April 24 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 29 - San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University
May 1 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
May 3 - Vancouver, Canada @ PNE Forum
May 5 - Edmonton, Canada @ Shaw Conference Center
May 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
May 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
May 10 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
May 14 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 15 - Washington, D.C. @ Anthem
May 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
May 19 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Center
May 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
May 22 - Boston, MA 2 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
May 25 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
May 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
May 27 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
May 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
May 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
June 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Cesar's Arena
June 3 - Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach