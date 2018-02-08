Big Sean has gone interactive with preparations for his forthcoming Spring performances: The Unfriendly Reminder Tour. Fans will be voting on their top 20 favourite songs to render the set list for each date completely unique. It will be a different experience for everyone, and the pre-sale has already begun.

The rapper will be playing more than 30 dates across North America this Spring, where he will be joined by special guests Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy and GASHI. It comes off the back of his 2017 I Decided Tour which he embarked on to support his latest solo album of the same name.

The Unfriendly Reminder dates begin at Orlando's CFE Arena on April 12th 2018, and conclude at RBC Echo Beach in Toronto on June 3rd. He will also perform in Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Minneapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Detroit and many other major North American cities.

As we've said, he has already toured for his last album 'I Decided', as well as his collaborative work with Metro Boomin entitled 'Double or Nothing', so this new run of dates will be more of a tribute to his ten years working on Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label.

It is essentially a 'Best Of' tour curated by the fans, who will be able to submit their favourite song from Big Sean's entire back catalogue his website from today (February 8th). It's not clear how exactly the setlists will be decided; whether they will be compiled at random from the most voted songs, or whether the setlist for a particular city will be compiled from votes by fans within that city, for example.

'Can't wait to see y'all on the road, face to face', Big Sean wrote on Instagram alongside the tour poster. 'Don't forget... YOU choose my setlist! ... Tour finna go crazy!'

Tour Dates:

April 12 - Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

April 14 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

April 15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

April 18 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 19 - Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

April 20 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

April 24 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 29 - San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University

May 1 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

May 3 - Vancouver, Canada @ PNE Forum

May 5 - Edmonton, Canada @ Shaw Conference Center

May 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

May 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

May 10 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

May 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

May 14 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 15 - Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

May 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

May 19 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Center

May 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

May 22 - Boston, MA 2 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

May 25 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

May 27 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

May 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

June 2 - Detroit, MI @ Little Cesar's Arena

June 3 - Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach