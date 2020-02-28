Biffy Clyro return with a polarising new pop song entitled 'Instant History'; a stark departure from their usual rock sound. They are currently working on their eighth studio album which will follow 2016's 'Ellipsis'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...