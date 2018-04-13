Biffy Clyro have announced details of a new ‘MTV Unplugged’ acoustic album, as well as an acoustic tour of the UK later this year.

It’s been a rite of passage for rock giants such as R.E.M., Pearl Jam and Nirvana, and Biffy Clyro now join the ranks of artists to have recorded special acoustic sets for MTV. Their acoustic show at London’s Roundhouse last November, recorded for MTV Music Week, will be broadcast on May 25th.

On the same day, the album itself will be released on digital and CD/DVD formats, with a special vinyl/CD/DVD boxset in limited numbers.

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil at Glastonbury 2017

The Scottish trio will also be heading out on a short tour of the UK and Ireland in September 2018, to render some of their most famous songs in acoustic form, as opposed to the sturm-und-drang to which fans are accustomed. The tour will take in Dublin, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester before culminating in a prestigious show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 24th.

The group sub-headlined last year’s Glastonbury Festival to huge acclaim, roughly a year after the release of their seventh studio album Ellipsis in July 2016.

“We’ve been working on a lot of new music,” frontman Simon Neil recently told the NME about what they’d been up to in 2018 so far. “We’re working on two records concurrently at the moment.

“We’re doing one record for a movie which will be filmed once we’ve finished it. It’s this really cool kind of collaboration with this Welsh director called Jamie Adams. He’s a fantastic director. He makes some really hilarious movies, but this one will not be funny!”

