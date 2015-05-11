Posted on 11 May 2015

Stars from romantic comedy drama 'Undateable' and fire department drama 'Chicago Fire' we snapped on the red carpet as they arrived at Radio City Music Hall in New York for the 2015 NBC Upfront Presentation.

Among the 'Undateable' stars were Bianca Kajlich, Chris D'Elia, Brent Morin, Ron Funches and Bridgit Mendler, while some of the 'Chicago Fire' actors included Jon Seda, Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Taylor Kinney and Eamonn Walker. The star of crime comedy 'The Mysteries of Laura' Debra Messing was also spotted at the event.

