Artist:
Song title: SPIRIT from Disney's The Lion King
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Beyonce embraces her inner lioness in her video for 'Spirit'; the lead single from her soundtrack album 'The Lion King: The Gift', as well as the official motion picture soundtrack from Disney's live action adaptation. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Beyonce - SPIRIT from Disneys The...

JAY-Z - Family Feud ft. Beyoncé

Eminem - Walk On Water ft....

Ed Sheeran - Perfect ft. Beyonce...

Eminem - Walk On Water ft....

Beyonce - Sandcastles Video

Beyonce - Love Drought Video

Beyonce - Back To Black Audio

Beyonce - All Night Video

Beyonce - Formation Video