Tiffany Haddish's 'how I met Beyonce' story is getting way out of control. Everytime she recalls it, she lets slip another crazy detail, and now fans learn that the anonymous actress who got Bey mad at a party actually assaulted the singer. With her teeth.

Tiffany Haddish at Hunter For Target Family Festival

The 'Girls Trip' star thought her night was made enough when she bumped into the singing sensation at party following Jay-Z's show in Inglewood on December 22nd 2017. But it was made all the more memorable by a troublemaking actress who we thought was just being overly flirtatious with Beyonce's husband. The truth is far crazier.

'There was this actress there that's just, like, doing the mostest', Tiffany told GQ in an interview. 'She bit Beyoncé in the face.'

'So Beyoncé stormed away went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This b***h-' and snatched him', she continued. 'They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this b***h just bit Beyoncé?' And so then... a lot of things happened.'

Naturally, Tiffany wouldn't reveal the name of the actress (though it's only a matter of time before that slips out too), and Beyonce's rep couldn't even comment on the situation. 'I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge', she said.

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Dec 22, 2017 at 10:26am PST

We first heard about Tiffany's Knowles-Carter adventures back in January, when she told Vulture how she nearly ended up fighting a woman at the party and Beyonce had to calm her down by taking a selfie with her. According to GQ, the unknown actress had told Tiffany to 'stop dancing', so no wonder she was mad.

The following month, she disclosed a few more details about the stuff that went down for TVOne's 'UNCENSORED' series. She revealed that Beyonce had to rescue Jay-Z from a woman who was touching his chest inappropriately, but she wouldn't go any further at that point.

'Near the end of the party, Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, 'Did she really bite you?'' Tiffany continued in her GQ interview. 'She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She's gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That b***h is on drugs. She's not even drunk. The b***h is on drugs. She's not like that all the time. Just chill'.'

Beyonce at a Tidal event

Now various publications are trying to work out who the drugged-up actress could possibly have been, with The Cut suggesting it was either Sara Foster from '90210' or 'The Best Man' star Sanaa Lathan as both were allegedly at the party. But both had since denied the allegations.

'Y'all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would've been a love bite', Sanaa wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile Sara responded on Instagram: 'Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.'

One person desperate to find out who bit beyonce was Chrissy Teigen. 'I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face', she wrote on Twitter. 'I can only think of one person who would do this. But I cannot say. But she... is the worst.'

Annoyingly though, because Chrissy famous and everything, she's actually managed to find out the truth. But she's not about to tell anyone. 'Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. I'M DONE', she later said. 'My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I'VE SAID TOO MUCH.'

More: When Tiffany Haddish met Beyonce (part one)

Of course, no-one would leave her alone after that with all her followers demanding an answer. 'I AM NEVER TELLING! I'm scared I've said too much. KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!' She added.

She also felt the need to clarify that she herself was not the biter. 'You know how much s**t I have said and done to famous people?? I had to verify with John it wasn't *me*', she confessed.