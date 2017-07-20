A new waxwork at Madame Tussauds of pop icon Beyonce has caused something of a backlash on social media this week – on the basis that many believe it looks nothing like her.

Unveiled at the Madame Tussauds branch in New York City this week, the likeness of Queen Bey is wearing a glittery playsuit and knee-high boots. However, it got many of her fans up in arms because they believed its skin was too light and had blonde hair, making the model appear too white.

“It's a good thing you're not talking about *Beyonce cause this white woman is definitely not her,” one irate Twitter user said, while others argued it actually looked more like Britney Spears, Shakira or Lindsay Lohan.

Beyonce's wax figure at @MadameTussauds looks like Kate Gosselin from 'Kate Plus 8' wearing a purple ensemble. Um, can we get a re-do? ?? pic.twitter.com/GmW7ysBWsE — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 19, 2017

Appearing on the same day as Kylie Jenner’s incredibly life-like waxwork, some said that the failure to put the same effort into Beyonce’s was disrespectful.

“They really made Kylie's wax figure spot on and disrespected Beyonce like that,” one person said, while another commented: “Kylie's wax figure is legit identical down to the lashes… soo what's yall excuse for Beyonce's?”

However, the famed wax sculpture museum addressed the controversy and said that the lighting above Beyonce’s waxwork might be too bright and that people taking flash photographs could be contributing to this impression.

“At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted,” they said in a statement on Wednesday (July 19th) to TMZ.

“Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

