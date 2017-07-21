Madame Tussauds has some of the greatest wax figures in the world, but, as it turns out, they don't always get it right. Fans have reacted with anger over their latest Beyonce statue, claiming that it actually looks nothing like the singer - not least because the 'skin' is white.

Beyonce at Tidal event

If you didn't know who it was supposed to be, you'd certainly be hard-pushed to guess this waxwork was a black woman - let alone that it is supposed to depict a Beyonce. Indeed, visitors at the Madame Tussauds museum in New York were left baffled by how unrecognisable it was.

People on Twitter have been saying that the figure looks more like Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Simpson or Shakira, and one user even wrote: 'Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé.'

Of course, Madame Tussauds have responded to the claims of 'white-washing' blaming the flash of the camera rather than their sculptors. 'Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted', they told TMZ. 'Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures.'

data-lang="en"> THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017

That doesn't explain why the nose and mouth are completely the wrong shape, or why the waxwork is not nearly as curvy as Beyonce. The outfit is on point nonetheless, with a glittering blue playsuit, thigh high leather boots and pale fishnet stockings, but some keen-eyed fans have pointed out that the hair is not quite the right shade of blonde.

More: Jay-Z on his marriage to Beyonce

We're yet to hear what Beyonce herself has to say about this particular controversy, though in her career she has probably already seen her fair share of terrible waxworks. Even so, Madame Tussauds has still managed to get Beyonce right in the past.