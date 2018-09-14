Fans of Beyonce are losing their chill over the fact that she has started posting lengthy captions to her social media posts and it's pretty amusing to say the least. She's not known for wearing her heart on her sleeve, or even sharing her feelings at all, but we like the new Bey.

Beyonce at a Tidal event

It's not that everyone's favourite pop diva never uses captions on her Instagram, it's just that on the rare occasion that she does, it's merely a brief address. But two times in a row now she has written long messages to her fans, providing a much needed glimpse into her soul - at least in their eyes.

Last week, for her 37th birthday she posted a candid shot of herself smiling while cutting a birthday cake as Jay-Z filmed her on his phone. Her caption addressed her fans, who call themselves the 'Hive'.

'At 36, I became a new mother of 3', she wrote. 'I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, 'Everything Is Love'. And we've been touring with our family around the world, and loving it.'

'This year has been monumental for me', she continued. 'I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I'm looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future.'

Beautiful sentiments from someone who likes to keep her personal life relatively private, when she's not writing songs about it of course. Naturally, fans were thrilled that she'd shared such a precious moment with them, and a week later when she posted some images from the couple's On The Run II Tour, they were hugely surprised to see her opening up again.

'Tonight is the first of the last ten shows of OTRII', she wrote. 'I'm doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end. Feeling thankful for all of the love from our fans around the world. New Orleans, you ready? Let's go get em!!!'

More: Beyonce dedicates a show to Aretha Franklin

Looking at the comments, fans are more than grateful for the interaction. Which begs the question: why doesn't she give the fans what they want more often?