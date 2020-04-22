Beyonce's mom Tina Lawson is mourning the loss of her old friend who seemingly passed away of coronavirus.

The 66-year-old businesswoman - who also has Solange, 33, with Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles - has posted a touching tribute to her late friend, Sheila Campbell, who was her made of honour, and sadly died after working on the frontline as a nurse.

Tina recalled how Beyonce, 38, was a flower girl at Sheila's wedding and admitted it's ''the saddest thing'' that healthcare workers are losing their lives whilst trying to fight the disease.

Alongside a snap of the 'Irreplaceable' hitmaker as a flower girl at Sheila's wedding, Tina wrote: ''I got the saddest news about my old roommate and one of my best friends Sheila Campbell.

''She passed away yesterday!

''She was so beautiful so kind and a nurse.

''She was my maid of honor at my wedding And Beyonce was her flower girl at her wedding.

''Losing our healthcare workers who are fighting for our families and us is the saddest thing.

''These are real people with real families Sheila has a beautiful daughter Courtney, who lost her precious mom. These healthcare workers are dying of this disease. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Tina - who married second husband Richard Lawson in 2015 - recently shared a video of her granddaughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z's eldest girl, encouraging everyone to wash their hands to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

In the clip, Blue, eight, could be seen showing how soap can rid your hands of dirt in a bowl.

Alongside the video, Tina wrote: ''Blue's PSA.

''My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus.''

In the short clip, Blue - who is a big sister to two-year-old twins Sir and Rumi - says: ''Hey y'all, and while we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too.

''This is why it's important to wash your hands.''