Beyoncé's album 'Lemonade' has been recognised as music critics' top album of 2016.

The 35-year-old singer songwriter released her sixth studio album earlier this year, which features her hit track 'Formation' and 'Sorry', has been tipped as the number one LP in a poll conducted by the BBC.

The brunette beauty's compilation beat the late 'Starman' hitmaker David Bowie's swansong 'Blackstar', which was released two days before his sudden death earlier this year.

Whilst Frank Ocean's album 'Blonde' came third place in the chart.

The survey saw all publications including Billboard, Cosmopolitan and other companies list their favourite records in order of preference, which was linked to a points system, and the total score led to 'Lemonade' being crowned the nation's best compilation to listen to.

And BBC News has revealed 'Lemonade' came top of the list in nine polls that were taken.

The record, which tackles themes of black empowerment and female identity, topped a ''poll of polls'' compiled by the BBC.

Meanwhile, it has reported Beyonce is set to take to the stage at next year's American music extravaganza Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, according to Consequence Of Sound.