Beyonce is reportedly being sued for using the Roc-A-Fella logo in her ‘Drunk in Love’ music video.

According to TMZ, Dwayne Walker, who claims to have designed the logo, has filled a lawsuit against the singer, saying he never gave Bey permission to feature it in the video.

The gossip site reports that in legal documents filled by Walker the designer says he owns the rights to the original Roc-A-Fella logo that was used for years by the now defunct record company.

Walker wants the logo to be removed from the video and wants to claim a cut of the profits. But the logo only appears in the video once, during a shot of Jay-Z's pendant.

Jay Z himself isn't mentioned in the lawsuit, but Walker previously tried to sue the rapper in 2012 for copyright infringement. He claimed he created the artwork, which features a vinyl record and a champagne bottle.

However Jay and his business partners and Universal Music Group denied the claims, saying the logo was designed by in-house art director, Adrien Vargas.

The $7 million lawsuit was dismissed in September 2016 after Walker failed to provide evidence that he had signed a contract entitling him to royalties from the logo. At the time of the ruling, Rolling Stone reported that Walker planned to appeal the decision.