The singer is being sued for featuring the Roc-A-Fella logo in her music video.
Beyonce is reportedly being sued for using the Roc-A-Fella logo in her ‘Drunk in Love’ music video.
According to TMZ, Dwayne Walker, who claims to have designed the logo, has filled a lawsuit against the singer, saying he never gave Bey permission to feature it in the video.
Beyonce is being sued for using the Roc-A-Fella logon in the music video for ‘Drunk in Love, featuring Jay Z
The gossip site reports that in legal documents filled by Walker the designer says he owns the rights to the original Roc-A-Fella logo that was used for years by the now defunct record company.
Walker wants the logo to be removed from the video and wants to claim a cut of the profits. But the logo only appears in the video once, during a shot of Jay-Z's pendant.
Jay Z himself isn't mentioned in the lawsuit, but Walker previously tried to sue the rapper in 2012 for copyright infringement. He claimed he created the artwork, which features a vinyl record and a champagne bottle.
However Jay and his business partners and Universal Music Group denied the claims, saying the logo was designed by in-house art director, Adrien Vargas.
The $7 million lawsuit was dismissed in September 2016 after Walker failed to provide evidence that he had signed a contract entitling him to royalties from the logo. At the time of the ruling, Rolling Stone reported that Walker planned to appeal the decision.
