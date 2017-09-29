Beyonce ups her involvement in the hurricane relief efforts by joining J Balvin for a new remix of his number one hit 'Mi Gente', with all proceeds from the sales of the song going to a number of charities that are helping victims of the natural disasters across the Americas.

Beyonce at Tidal event

The 36-year-old 'Formation' singer unveils the new version of the song which features Willy William three months after the original version was released on Scorpio Records and Universal Latin. All funds raised from the song downloads will be donated to the likes of CEMA, UNICEF and Somos Una Voz.

'I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands', she told her Instagram followers yesterday (September 28th 2017).

Interestingly, 'Mi Gente' is already a Moombahton remix of Willy William's tune 'Voodoo Song' which came out in May 2017. It reached number one in Colombia, Mexico, Italy and Spain as well as landing a number two spot on the US Latin charts. It's certainly boosted Willy's popularity, with his original version barely scraping the international charts.

Meanwhile, Beyonce - who has already donated a significant amount to Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria relief efforts and even visited those affected in Houston - is also planning a special benefit concert with her husband Jay-Z where she will perform live on stage for the first time since giving birth to twins.

The concert is due to take place on October 17th 2017 with a number of Roc Nation artists expected to play at the event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

'Tidal will be hosting our annual benefit concert with details to soon follow', a Tidal spokesperson told Vanity Fair. 'We have not announced or confirmed any line up or partner organizations, but stay tuned.'