Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed their twins to much fanfare last month, and it appears that the new parents are taking a no-holds-barred approach to raising the babies with a reports suggesting they’ve hired no fewer than SIX nannies to help take care of them.

They welcomed the twins, a boy named Sir and a girl named Rumi, in June this year having announced they were expecting with a lavish photoshoot back in January, and they’ve been living in Los Angeles since. According to a report on Wednesday (July 26th) by OK! magazine, Jay and Bey have hired half a dozen nannies, on $100,000 a year each, to help them take care of the newborns.

With another two nannies for their five year old daughter, Blue Ivy, that makes a total of eight hired hands in their employ.

“The twins don't sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight hour shifts,” a source told the magazine, revealing that the babies’ sleeping patterns necessitated such an outlay.

The birth of the twins was shrouded in secrecy, with the billion-dollar couple opting for privacy, but they took to social media recently to mark the occasion.

“Sir Carter and Rumi, 1 month today,” she wrote in a typically internet-busting Instagram pic earlier in July, marking their one-month milestone. Announcing her pregnancy at the start of the year, she had written: “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

The Carters have been staying at a rented property in Malibu until they close the deal on an enormous mansion in Los Angeles, which will have plenty of room for all of these nannies. In late June, TMZ reported the couple put in an offer on a Bel Air property that was in the $130 million region. The modern-looking mansion is apparently 30,000 square feet built on nearly two acres.

