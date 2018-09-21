Kimberly Thompson, a former member of Bey's live band, has filed for a civil restraining order.
In one of the week’s more bizarre news stories, pop megastar Beyonce is the subject a lawsuit from her former drummer, who has filed for a civil restraining order against the singer accusing her of witchcraft.
Okayyy...
According to court documents obtained by The Blast on Thursday (September 20th), Bey’s former live drummer Kimberly Thompson alleges that the star is practicing “extreme witchcraft” and “magic spells of sexual molestation” to harass her. Furthermore, Thompson also claims that Beyonce has been manipulating her finances, tapping her phones and, above all, “murdered my pet kitten”.
Beyonce has been accused of witchcraft by her former live drummer
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Thompson had a request for a temporary restraining order against Beyonce denied by Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday this week, with a formal hearing scheduled for October 11th.
There’s also no explanation in the court documents as to why the drummer believes that the would-be witch is practicing her dark arts on her, however.
Thompson is said to have performed with Beyonce as part of an all-female band, but has released several albums on her own record label, and has played with The 8G Band on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’.
Meanwhile, in the real world, Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z, currently on their second joint tour On The Run II, did a good deed by rewarding a promising Florida high school student a $100,000 college scholarship.
17 year old Keshawn Morgan was already very happy after his local Boys & Girls Club surprised him and friends with VIP tickets to Jay and Bey’s show that night. However, it got even better when headliner DJ Khaled announced that he had a surprise scholarship for Morgan, one of 11 that the power couple is handing out as the North American leg of their tour finishes over the next couple of weeks, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
