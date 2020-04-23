Beyonce's charity is donating $6 million to mental health wellness.

The 'Crazy in Love' singer is working with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to donate the hefty amount to those organisations supporting people amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement on her website read: ''BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis. BeyGOOD has partnered with Jack Dorsey's #startsmall to provide $6 million in funding to organizations providing mental wellness services, through a key national partnership with UCLA. The initiative is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit.''

BeyGOOD's donation will help to support the United Memorial Medical Centre, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and Dia De La Mujer Latina.

The 38-year-old singer had previously praised the ''true heroes'' who are ''making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy'' as she made a surprise appearance during the One World: Together at Home special earlier this month.

She said: ''We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world. I know it's very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes.''