When word spread the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin was "gravely ill", the music world came out in its droves to wish her well. Now superstar couple Jay Z and Beyoncé have dedicated their latest concert to 76-year-old Aretha.

Beyonce and Jay Z are in the middle of their second joint tour

Franklin has been cited by many as one of the women who paved the way for Beyoncé's style including her gospel-inspired singing and powerful lyrics about women around the world.

Before Run the World (Girls) and Independent Women, there was Franklin's 1976 hit, Respect. The single became a global anthem for the feminist and civil rights movements, helping to break down the gender barriers for future generations of female singers.

So it seems only right Bey paid tribute to Aretha as she and Jay performed their On the Run II tour in Franklin's home city of Detroit.

After performing the opening song, Holy Grail, with husband Jay Z, Beyoncé addressed the crowd and said: "This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin. We love you and thank you."

DJ Khaled, who is the opening act for the couple's North American tour, also paid tribute to the soul singer during his set, as he told the crowd, "send some love to Aretha Franklin" before playing her Respect.

Franklin is reportedly surrounded by her family and close friends in Detroit, who are asking for prayers and privacy.

Of her condition, a source told the Telegraph: "She's missed several high profile public engagements in recent months, including the funeral of Dennis Edwards, who was one of her lovers. It's uncharacteristic of her."