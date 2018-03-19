Beyonce and Jay-Z brought their family along to the Wearable Art Gala in LA over the weekend, where the former was being honoured with a prize for her humanitarian work. But it was their young daughter Blue Ivy Carter that stole the show by making a number of bids at the auction.

Beyonce at the MTV VMAs

It was the second annual Wearable Art event, which took place at the Alexandria Ballrooms with the dress theme being 'From WACO to Wakanda'. It's a huge gala hosted by Bey's mom and stepdad Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson, with all proceeds benefiting the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center. Arrivals also included Jay-Z's mom Gloria Carter, Solange Knowles and Bianca Lawson.

It might come as a surprise to many that Beyonce should be honoured with a humanitarian award, because she tends to keep a low profile on that sort of thing. Bragging about one's charitable work has never seemed right to the 'Lemonade' singer, who prefers to stay humble.

'I try to keep my charitable work quiet because I feel like these things should come from the goodness of your heart and nothing orchestrated as a campaign', she said in her acceptance speech. 'And if I'm honored, I keep it quiet because I feel like I could be doing more.'

Just to let Beyonce know that she truly deserved the evening's honour, former First Lady Michelle Obama sent her a heartfelt recorded message. 'At a time where so many people are feeling afraid and looking inward, honey you give us the courage to reach out across every divide - race, class, gender, geography', she said. 'It has been a joy to work with you on issues we care about and witness your outstanding work first hand.'

'I love you, I am inspired by you', she continued. 'I'm so honored and proud of everything that you have achieved and everything that you have contributed to our country and our world.'

More: Beyonce and Jay-Z to embark on their On The Run II Tour

The event included a charitable auction, where 6-year-old Blue Ivy got the chance to spend her allowance. She bid $17,000 on a painting of Sidney Poitier, though it went to Tyler Perry for $20,000 in the end. She did end up winning a piece of book art by Samuel Levi Jones for $10,000, with Beyonce winning some Lorraine Schwartz panther earrings at $17,000.