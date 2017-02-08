The estate of the deceased rapper Anthony Barre is seeking proper credit on the track
Beyoncé has been riding high on a wave of positivity for some time with her phenomenally successful visual album, Lemonade last year and now with the wonderful announcement of her expecting twins with husband, Jay Z. However, the star has been brought back down to earth recently with a lawsuit over the opening to her song, Formation.
The singer is being sued over a sample in her hit track, Formation
The Independent has reported the estate of deceased YouTube star Anthony Barre - known as Messy Mya - filed a suit against the Crazy In Love hitmaker over her samples of his 2010 video, A 27 Piece Huh?
Barre’s estate claims Formation took the New Orleans rapper’s "I like that" phrase and went on to make millions from her gold-certified track.
MORE: Beyonce And Jay Z Tried For Twins For A Few Years
The track also uses Mya's: "What happened after new Orleans?" and "Bitch, I'm back. By popular demand" from his video Booking The Hoes From New Wildin' at the very beginning of the song.
Mya’s estate is reportedly seeking more than $20,000,000 in back royalties and wants proper credit as a "writer, composer, producer and performer".
MORE: Pregnant Beyonce Will Still Perform At The Grammys
The YouTube star was shot and killed in 2010 but was known for his viral videos that mixed bounce and comedy.
Formation has previously been the subject of copyright controversy in 2016, when filmmakers Abteen Bagheri and Chris Black claimed that they did not give Beyoncé or the video’s director permission to use footage from their documentary That B.E.A.T, a 2013 documentary about Hurricane Katrina.
Bagheri claimed he was asked for approval to use the footage but denied the request.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....