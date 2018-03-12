They are set to embark on their OTR II Tour this year.
Less than four years since they wrapped their original 'On The Run' co-headlining tour in France, Grammy-winning power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have announced a re-Run of the show, this time taking them across the UK and Europe as well as North America with 21 stadium dates.
Jay-Z and Beyonce on their On The Run Tour
The pair will kick off the first leg of their OTR II Tour on June 6th 2018 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, followed by spots at Glasgow's Hampden Park, Manchester's Etihad Stadium and the London Stadium. Then they'll venture across 11 more European cities before returning to the US on July 25th with a show at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.
More North American dates for the tour (which is presented by Live Nation Global Touring, Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment and Jay's Roc Nation) include stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, Orlando, New Orleans, Houston, San Diego and Vancouver among others.
Eagle-eyed fans will perhaps have noticed an accidental leak regarding details of the tour last week, when a date at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on July 30th was prematurely announced before being deleted.
Beyonce and Jay-Z completed their first On The Run Tour in 2014. She was supporting her self-titled album while Jay-Z had recently dropped 'Magna Carta Holy Grail'. Beyonce has since completed her hugely successful Formation World Tour with her husband having embarked on his 4:44 Tour last year.
Music-wise, Beyonce has released her landmark album 'Lemonade' since their last tour together, and more recently she dueted with Ed Sheeran on a new version of his single 'Perfect'. That's not to mention Bey and Jay's work with DJ Khaled, and the former's work on Eminem's 'Walk on Water'.
More: Tiffany Haddish on meeting Beyonce and Jay-Z
Tickets are set to go on general sale next week on March 19th 2018, though UK, Stockhom and Warsaw dates won't be on sale until March 23rd.
OTR II Tour Dates:
June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium
June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park
June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 15 London, UK London Stadium
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena
June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium
June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena
June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy
July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion
July 06 Milan, IT San Siro
July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico
July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium
July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France
July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
Watch the trailer for ObsessedBeyonce Knowles takes on an unlikely role in Obsessed. Sharon Charles...
Watch the trailer for Cadillac Records.In there day, Chess Records were a very prominent record...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
DreamgirlsTrailer StreamBeyonce Knowles, Listen, VideoNew ClipStarring Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Eddie...
ABC premiered America's Funniest Home Videos in 1989, and the weekly video-clip competition has gone...
Goldmember finds Mike Myers returning to his most successful franchise, but desperately running out of...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....