Less than four years since they wrapped their original 'On The Run' co-headlining tour in France, Grammy-winning power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have announced a re-Run of the show, this time taking them across the UK and Europe as well as North America with 21 stadium dates.

Jay-Z and Beyonce on their On The Run Tour

The pair will kick off the first leg of their OTR II Tour on June 6th 2018 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, followed by spots at Glasgow's Hampden Park, Manchester's Etihad Stadium and the London Stadium. Then they'll venture across 11 more European cities before returning to the US on July 25th with a show at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.

More North American dates for the tour (which is presented by Live Nation Global Touring, Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment and Jay's Roc Nation) include stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, Orlando, New Orleans, Houston, San Diego and Vancouver among others.

Eagle-eyed fans will perhaps have noticed an accidental leak regarding details of the tour last week, when a date at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on July 30th was prematurely announced before being deleted.

Beyonce and Jay-Z completed their first On The Run Tour in 2014. She was supporting her self-titled album while Jay-Z had recently dropped 'Magna Carta Holy Grail'. Beyonce has since completed her hugely successful Formation World Tour with her husband having embarked on his 4:44 Tour last year.

Music-wise, Beyonce has released her landmark album 'Lemonade' since their last tour together, and more recently she dueted with Ed Sheeran on a new version of his single 'Perfect'. That's not to mention Bey and Jay's work with DJ Khaled, and the former's work on Eminem's 'Walk on Water'.

Tickets are set to go on general sale next week on March 19th 2018, though UK, Stockhom and Warsaw dates won't be on sale until March 23rd.

OTR II Tour Dates:

June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium

June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park

June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium

June 15 London, UK London Stadium

June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena

June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium

June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena

June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy

July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 Milan, IT San Siro

July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico

July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium

July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France

July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place