Less than four years since they wrapped their original 'On The Run' co-headlining tour in France, Grammy-winning power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have announced a re-Run of the show, this time taking them across the UK and Europe as well as North America with 21 stadium dates.

Jay-Z and Beyonce on their On The Run TourJay-Z and Beyonce on their On The Run Tour

The pair will kick off the first leg of their OTR II Tour on June 6th 2018 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, followed by spots at Glasgow's Hampden Park, Manchester's Etihad Stadium and the London Stadium. Then they'll venture across 11 more European cities before returning to the US on July 25th with a show at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.

More North American dates for the tour (which is presented by Live Nation Global Touring, Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment and Jay's Roc Nation) include stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, Orlando, New Orleans, Houston, San Diego and Vancouver among others. 

Eagle-eyed fans will perhaps have noticed an accidental leak regarding details of the tour last week, when a date at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on July 30th was prematurely announced before being deleted.

Beyonce and Jay-Z completed their first On The Run Tour in 2014. She was supporting her self-titled album while Jay-Z had recently dropped 'Magna Carta Holy Grail'. Beyonce has since completed her hugely successful Formation World Tour with her husband having embarked on his 4:44 Tour last year.

Music-wise, Beyonce has released her landmark album 'Lemonade' since their last tour together, and more recently she dueted with Ed Sheeran on a new version of his single 'Perfect'. That's not to mention Bey and Jay's work with DJ Khaled, and the former's work on Eminem's 'Walk on Water'.

Tickets are set to go on general sale next week on March 19th 2018, though UK, Stockhom and Warsaw dates won't be on sale until March 23rd.

OTR II Tour Dates:
June 06 Cardiff, UK Principality Stadium
June 09 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park
June 13 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium  
June 15 London, UK London Stadium  
June 19 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdam Arena  
June 23 Copenhagen, DK Parken Stadium  
June 25 Stockholm, SW Friends Arena  
June 28 Berlin, DE Olympiastadion  
June 30 Warsaw, PL Stadion Narodowy  
July 03 Cologne, DE RheinEnergieStadion  
July 06 Milan, IT San Siro  
July 08 Rome, IT Stadio Olimpico  
July 11 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium  
July 14 Paris, FR Stade de France  
July 17 Nice, FR Allianz Riviera   
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium  
July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field  
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field  
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium  
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium  
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium  
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field  
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field  
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field  
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium  
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium  
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium  
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium  
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium  
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome  
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium  
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium  
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl  
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium  
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium  
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place  