Despite very little news about Beyonce’s new born twins so far - after the star gave birth to them a couple of weeks ago - reports have trickled out that the popstar mother has finally been able to take them home.

Beyonce is now a mum-of-three

TMZ has reported that following a week and a half at UCLA Medical Center, the tiny Carters have been allowed home with their mom and dad - and the famous parents have taken them to an epic rented Malibu estate.

The boy and girl - whose names have still not been confirmed by Bey, 35 and Jay, 47 - were allegedly born prematurely and placed under lights which has led people to believe the twins were being treated for jaundice.

The little family - complete with the couple’s five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy - will now move into a $400,000 a month Malibu complex which sits on 6.3 acres with jetliner views of the Pacific.

The power couple - who are reportedly worth a combined $1.16 billion - have remained frustratingly tight lipped about their new arrivals but the Formation hitmaker’s father has spoken about his new grandchildren on social media.

Beyonce’s father and former manager, Mathew Knowles, took to Twitter and posted a picture of a birthday note which read: "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad."

And he captioned the snap: "They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday (sic)".

Fans went into meltdown - criticising the granddad for taking away the Carter’s chance to introduce their arrival themselves but also showing huge excitement for the welcome news.

Prior to the birth, Beyonce’s mum, Tina Knowles had spoken out about her daughter and son-in-law as parents.

She said: "I'm so excited. I can't wait. "[Beyoncé and Jay-Z are] incredible parents. She's a really good mom. Really patient and kind.

"[My biggest lesson was] teaching them that what is on the inside counts more than what's on the outside. I see her passing it on and it makes me really proud because that was my biggest lesson."