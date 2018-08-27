Beyonce and Jay-Z were forced to end a concert in Atlanta after an unidentified man invaded the stage.
The 36-year-old singer and Jay, 48 - who have kids Blue Ivy, six, and 14-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter together - were performing a gig on their On the Run II tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night (25.08.18) when the man managed to get on the platform.
Back-up dancers quickly rushed towards the intruder, who was trying to make his way backstage.
Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyonce's publicist, subsequently reassured fans that everything was fine following the incident.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow.''
Meanwhile, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce's former Destiny's Child bandmate and long-time friend, recently admitted she felt inspired by the singer's Vogue magazine cover.
Kelly said she was wowed by the empowering message her former bandmate sent with her cover shoot.
She explained: ''I remember looking at a Vogue magazine cover and I saw three beautiful white women on the cover and it said, 'This is what beauty looks like.' If I'm not that colour how am I supposed to know what beauty looks like?
''So when we see women of colour on magazine covers ... [it shows] this is what beauty is like. We are what beauty is.''
Kelly thinks the image of Beyonce on the cover of the world-famous magazine sends a strong message to young women everywhere.
She shared: ''I'm extremely excited for young girls of colour to see that and understand and know that [they] are beautiful.''
Beyonce was reportedly given an unprecedented level of creative control over the shoot, which was conducted by Tyler Mitchell, who became the first black photographer to ever shoot the cover for Vogue.
