Earlier this year superstar singer Beyoncé filed legal papers to trademark the name of her five-year-old daughter with rapper Jay-Z - Blue Ivy Carter. The Crazy in Love singer wanted to reserve the rights to use the moniker in any future beauty, fashion and electronics ventures without anyone else being able to cash in on her daughter’s name.

However, the 36-year-old mum-of-three’s application has met resistance in the form of Veronica Morales who said Blue’s trademark was too close to her event planning company name - Blue Ivy Company - and so she took legal action.

Morales served the singer with a notice to sit for a deposition in the case, and shortly after, in September, Beyoncé’s lawyers filed court documents requesting a protective order which would ban details about the time and location of the session.

They also requested that what she says about her family during the round of questioning isn't made public - as the singer was concerned for her family's safety.

However, the famous family’s request has been shutdown by members of the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board who ruled they didn’t find their arguments about Beyoncé’s fears for her family persuasive and denied the motion.

When Beyoncé’s lawyers filed the request, they said the order would help minimise the "intrusive use for security" for the singer - who also shares twins Rumi and Sir with husband, Jay-Z.

The Formation singer’s representatives also said the order would "reduce the dangerous pandemonium that so often marks Mrs. Carter's public appearances."

Morales claims she started her company three years before Beyoncé’s eldest daughter was born and had already secured a trademark.

It's the second time the party planners have objected to Beyoncé’s trademark attempts - the singer previously lost her bid to secure the rights to "Blue Ivy" for commercial use shortly after her little girl's arrival in 2012.