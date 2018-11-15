Artist:
Song title: Between You & Me
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

She's set to drop her third album 'Betty' - her first release as an independent artist - and 'Between You & Me' is an excellent preview of what's to come from Betty Who. The song comes hot on the heels of her remix of Widelife's 'All Things (Just Keep Getting Better)' for the reboot of 'Queer Eye'. 

