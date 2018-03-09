Beth Ditto kicked off the North American leg of her tour this week in her home state of Arkansas, supporting her first ever solo album 'Fake Sugar'. She's also hitting Europe - an incredible feat for someone who's also got a film and fashion career on the go.

Beth Ditto embarks on her 'Fake Sugar' tour

The Gossip front-woman began her 2018 run of dates at the Revolution Music Room in Little Rock on Wednesday (March 7th), followed by a performance at Nashville's Mercy Lounge the next night. Next week will take her to New York's Brooklyn Steel, after a live appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', and later in the month she'll appear at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre.

Following her North American dates, she'll jet off to Jazzablanca in Morocco before hitting Europe for a string of dates in France, the UK, Germany and more, with various festival appearances along the way.

Not only is Beth Ditto an iconic figure in contemporary punk music, she's also had her own clothing line in collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier and make-up collection with MAC. Since Gossip split in 2016, she's been focusing on furthering her career in fashion and, of course, embarking on a solo music career.

Debut album 'Fake Sugar' dropped in June 2017 through Virgin Records, featuring the Southern rock anthem 'Fire'. Produced by Jennifer Decilveo, the album was an attempt by Ditto to embrace her roots with more of a disco and pop vibe. Its top chart position was at number three on the US Heatseekers Albums.

Meanwhile, she has covered the 1968 Johnny Thunder track 'I'm Alive' for a Max Factor advertising campaign. Her past musical ventures have been just as adventurous, having previously teamed up with the likes of Paul Weller, Simian Mobile Disco, Blondie and Netsky.

More: Beth Ditto unveils her solo debut 'Fake Sugar'

Beth is also set to make her feature film debut this year with Gus Van Sant's John Callahan biopic 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot', co-starring Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara and Jack Black. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for two prizes at the Berlin International Film Festival. It will hit theatres on July 13th 2018.

North American Tour Dates:

3/10 - Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club

3/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

3/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

3/15 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

3/16 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

3/17 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

3/19 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

3/24 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

3/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

3/27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

3/28 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

3/29 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox