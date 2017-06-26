Beyonce was the big winner at the Bet Awards 2017, with five awards to her name, while Chance the Rapper took home three and Bruno Mars landed two. As usual there were a few surprises, a lot of predictions were realised and some stars even tied for awards.

Bruno Mars and Beyonce tied for Video of the year with the latter's 'Sorry' and the former's '24K Magic', while they both scooped Best male R&B/pop artist and Best female R&B/pop Artist respectively.

Beyonce's 'Lemonade' got the coveted Album of the year, while 'Sorry' also won the Viewers' choice award and Bey took home Video director of the year with collaborator Kahlil Joseph. Plus, her sister Solange managed to bag the Centric award for her song 'Cranes In the Sky'.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper was named Best new artist, and tied with Migos for Best collaboration (Chance for 'No Problem' with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and Migos for 'Bad and Boujee' featuring Lil Uzi Vert). He also got the Humanitarian award for his work with Chicago Public Schools - among other organisations - to whom he donated $1 million after failing to persuade the Governor against financial cuts.

Unfortunately for Nicki Minaj, her seven-year title of Best female hip hop artist was taken by her recent rival Remy Ma, while Kendrick Lamar was the expected winner of Best male hip hop artist. Migos got Best group, while London's Stormzy took home Best international act for Europe.

Outside of music, 'Hidden Figures' won Best Movie, while star Mahershala Ali was subsequently named Best actor, and co-star Taraji P. Henson became Best actress. Tennis hero Serena Williams and basketball star Stephen Curry landed Sportswoman and Sportsman of the year, while 80s R&B group New Edition were the honourees of the Lifetime achievment award.