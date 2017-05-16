The nominations for the 2017 Bet Awards are finally in and sees Beyonce compete with her sister Solange Knowles and Bruno Mars up for a total of five nominations. The ceremony will take place this summer and will also award social media stars, sportspeople and filmstars.

Beyonce pictured at Tidal event

Beyonce has the most mentions with seven nominations, including for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year and Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award for her song 'Sorry' and Album of the Year for 'Lemonade'. She also shares a nomination with Kahlil Joseph for Video Director of the Year ('Sorry' again), with Kendrick Lamar for Best Collaboration ('Freedom') and another one for Best Collaboration with Jay Z and DJ Khaled for the latter's song 'Shining'.

Meanwhile, her sister Solange is up against her for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year ('Cranes in the Sky') and Album of the Year ('A Seat at the Table'), as well as being up for Centric Award ('Cranes in the Sky').

Bruno Mars has the most nominations out of all the male contenders. He's facing Best Male R&B/Pop Artist as well as prizes for his album and single '24K Magic' including Video of the Year, Album of the Year and Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award. He's als nominated for Video Director of the Year with Jonathan Lia for his song 'That's What I Like'.

Bruno Mars at the Victoria's Secret fashion show

More big names include Migos, who are hoping to take home awards for Best Group, as well as Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award for 'Bad And Boujee' featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Rae Sremmurd are also up for Best Group and Best Collaboration and Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice for 'Black Beatles' featuring Gucci Mane, while Kehlani is looking at prizes for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and the Centric Award ('Distraction') and Chance The Rapper is up for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best New Artist and Album of the Year ('Coloring Book').

The Best Male R&B/Pop Artist list is completed by Chris Brown, The Weeknd, Usher and Trey Songz, with the Females including Mary J. Blige and Rihanna. Best Female and Male Hip-Hop Artists are Big Sean, Drake, J. Cole, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Young M.A., Cardi B, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma; and Best Groups are 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne, A Tribe Called Quest and Fat Joe & Remy Ma.

Those on the list of Best UK International Acts are Craig David, Emeli Sande, Giggs, Skepta, Stormzy and Wiley. Meanwhile, Best Movie nominations are 'Fences' with stars Viola Davis and Denzel Washington up for Best Actress and Best Actor, 'Hidden Figures' with Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae competing for Best Actress, 'Moonlight' with Mahershala Ali for Best Actor, 'The Birth Of A Nation' with Best Actress nominee Gabrielle Union and 'Get Out!'. Issa Rae from 'Insecure' completes the Best Actress list and the remaining Best Actors are 'Bryshere Y. Gray' from 'Empire', Donald Glover from 'Atlanta' and Omari Hardwick from 'Power'.

The 2017 BET Awards air on June 27th 2017.