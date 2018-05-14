Despite rumours that suggested 'Gotham' would not be renewed by Fox if they successfully negotiated a return for their series 'Lethal Weapon' - which they did - the broadcaster have indeed gone ahead and ordered a fifth and final season of the DC Comics-based show. Focusing on Bruce Wayne's (David Mazouz) ultimate transformation into the Dark Knight himself, the season will consist of just 13 episodes, bringing the total to 100 and allowing the show to reach syndication.

'Gotham' will return for a 13-episode fifth season

To-date, the series has told the origin stories of some of the most recognisable characters from the world of DC. Mazouz's Bruce Wayne has been joined by the likes of Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle, Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Robin Lord Taylor as The Penguin, Cory Michael Smith as The Riddler, and Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, 'Gotham' is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and John Stephens. Whilst it's been popular within circles of comic book fans, it's not done enough to cement a long future. Still, viewers will be happy to know that it will now be given the opportunity to wrap up properly, tying up any loose threads and allowing a full story to be told.

Fox have been pretty brutal over the weekend, cutting a number of shows from their schedule including 'The Last Man On Earth', and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. Fortunately for fans of the latter, it's been picked up for a sixth season on NBC.

The network have however renewed '9-1-1', 'The Gifted', 'Empire', 'Star', 'The Orville', 'The Resident', 'The Simpsons', 'Family Guy', and 'Bob's Burgers'. No decisions have yet been made on 'LA To Vegas' or 'Ghosted', but new dramas have been ordered, called 'Proven Innocent' and 'The Passage'. A new comedy called 'The Cool Kids' has also been picked up.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the final season of 'Gotham' as and when we get it.