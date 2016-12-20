‘Sherlock’ fans can finally stop panicking, as showrunner Steven Moffat has confirmed that the BBC show will not end after its fourth season.

Worry hit fans a few months ago when star Benedict Cumberbatch was quoted as saying the show might end with series four, calling it “the end of an era”.

Amanda Abbington, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in 'Sherlock' series four

“It feels like the end of an era, to be honest,” Cumberbatch was quoted as saying in an interview with GQ. “[Season 4] goes to a place where it will be pretty hard to follow on immediately.

“We never say never on the show. I’d love to revisit it, I’d love to keep revisiting it, I stand by that. But in the immediate future, we all have things that we want to crack on with and we’ve made something very complete as it is, so I think we’ll just wait and see. The idea of never playing him again is really galling.”

More: Benedict Cumberbatch's Nose Nearly Cost Him 'Sherlock' Role

But according to Moffat, Cumberbatch was misquoted and the actor never intended to imply that ‘Sherlock’ may end with the fourth series, which begins on January 1st.

“That’s not what Benedict said,” Moffat told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s what someone edited his words into the meaning of. It seems to be impossible these days not to be misquoted.”

More: Why Does Holmes Look So Contemptuous In New 'Sherlock' Series 4 Images?

“He was quite specific about being keen to carry on. He went on to say he’s hard to get us all together. We want to keep the quality up. We haven’t even seen this [season air] yet.

“We don’t know. We haven’t sat down with the intent to anything yet. But we’re always aware that it could be over,” Moffat added. “But the fact is Benedict did not say that.”

‘Sherlock’, is back on BBC One on New Year's Day, with mystery ‘The Six Thatchers'.