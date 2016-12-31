Benedict Cumberbatch is set to return in a new series of 'Sherlock' soon, but that's just the tip of the iceberg compared to what he's got coming up. He will reprise his Doctor Strange role in both 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Avengers: Infinity War', before playing Shere Khan in a new adaptation of 'Jungle Book' and voicing the Grinch in 2018's 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'.

Here's a look at all his greatest roles to date:

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock

1. Sherlock: Still Benedict Cumberbatch's most famous role to date even despite the rising calibre of the movies that he's appeared in since the first episode of the BBC sleuth series aired. Needless to say, no-one has ever portrayed Sherlock Holmes quite like him; he transferred a very much 19th century man into the modern day with such ease. While Sherlock isn't particularly likable, you can't help but be drawn in by the mysterious charm and the killer wit.

Benedict as one of his biggest roles to date Doctor Strange

2. Doctor Strange: The actor's latest movie, it was only a matter of time before he became Marvel material. This hero might be quite an obscure choice to be adapted for a movie, but it's the perfect choice for Cumberbatch who brings to the role that same arrogance and convincing intelligence that made Sherlock so loved. He's a former brain surgeon, who is drawn into the world of Eastern mysticism after an accident lost him the use of his hands.

Benedict as Alan Turing

3. The Imitation Game: He did much justice to one of the biggest heroes of World War II; Alan Turing, a mathematician and computer scientist who used his skills to crack Hitler's Enigma Code, only to find himself later arrested and chemically castrated because he was illegally homosexual. He was a layered and complex character who Cumberbatch brought a lot of depth to, and truly impressed Turing's relatives and descendents.

Benedict Cumberbatch in Star Trek Into Darkness

4. Star Trek Into Darkness: Cumberbatch plays a bad guy in this sequel to the 2009 'Star Trek' film, but it's a lot more skillful than that. His character, Khan, is a superhuman terrorist who actually has a common enemy with the USS Enterprise crew, however that doesn't make him any less dangerous or untrustworthy to them. It's a perfect example of how the world is not split into good people and bad people; he wants to get revenge on the man who kept him in suspended animation for centuries but he doesn't care who he hurts along the way.

Benedict in The Fifth Estate

5. The Fifth Estate: Another real-life figure, Cumberbatch donned an Australian accent for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and bore an uncanny resemblance to the whistleblower. It's another example of Cumberbatch's incredible ability to transform and proves that anyone who says his characters are just re-hashes of Sherlock are talking rubbish. It's not a biased view Assange either, Cumberbatch perfectly delivers his many human flaws.

Benedict Cumberbatch in Four Lions

6. Four Lions: Sometimes it's the cameos that make for the most enjoyable performances. He played a police negotiator in this 2010 black comedy, trying to reason with the accidental Islamic terrorist Waj when it becomes clear that the London marathon is at risk of an attack, but instead managing to upset him with a misjudged attempt at finding common ground. His funniest role to date.

Benedict starring alongside Johnny Depp

7. Black Mass: The idea of Benedict Cumberbatch and Johnny Depp playing brothers might seem odd, but that's exactly the point when it came to this movie. He plays Billy Bulger, a powerful politician in Massachusetts, who just happens to be the younger sibling of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger. And he's very much what you'd expect from a hard-lining, decent political figure; he certainly didn't shy away from the masses of research that went into it.

Smaug was voiced by Benedict

8. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug: Just because he doesn't appear on screen doesn't mean that Cumberbatch's portrayal of a colossal fire-breathing was any less powerful. A lot of vocal and breathing work went into that character, and much of the expression of Smaug was the actor's creation; behind the scenes clips show him in a special 'green screen' style suit thrashing around as though he really were a gargantuan dragon.

Cumberbatch made a cameo appearance in Zoolander 2

9. Zoolander 2: Another quirky cameo, it may have drawn criticism from some critics, but we personally loved the star's take on an androgynous model, confusingly dubbed All. That lofty, genderless air isn't a trait shared by your average movie character, but Cumberbatch makes it look like he's been modelling for years.

Chiwetel Ejiofor stars with Benedict on 12 Years A Slave

10. 12 Years a Slave: In this emotional movie about 1800s slavery, he plays a preacher named William Ford who becomes the first buyer of Solomon Northup - despite the latter legally being a free man. It's yet another complex role because while Ford comes across as a kind and religious man, he still can't see past the end of his nose when it comes to Northup's dilemma.