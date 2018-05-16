Benedict Cumberbatch’s career is soaring with the British actor currently appearing as both big and small screen titular characters in Marvel Universe’s Dr Strange and Sky Atlantic’s Patrick Melrose. However, it seems the star still has time for his home country after it was recently announced the 41-year-old will lead in a new Channel 4 drama, provisionally titled Brexit.

Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a one-off show, titled Brexit

Cumberbatch will take on the role of Vote Leave director and strategist Dominic Cummings in the one-off programme about the 2016 referendum.

Vote Leave was the official and successful campaign in favour of leaving the European Union and Cummings is a former special adviser to Michael Gove.

Cummings is credited with having created the official slogan of Vote Leave, "Take back control" and with being the leading strategist of the campaign.

The script for the programme in which Cumberbatch takes the helm has been written by James Graham, writer of The Vote and the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? play Quiz.

He said: "I’m so excited - not to mention a little nervous - to have this chance to try and get under the skin of what happened during that historic vote.

"I hope by going behind the scenes of the campaign, we’re able to interrogate the consequences of what happened during these eight weeks that have changed the country forever."

The series will be directed by Toby Haynes, who has previously worked with Cumberbatch on the Sherlock episode The Reichenbach Fall.

Shooting will begin later this year.