It's set to air on BBC One later this year.
Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in the gruelling BBC One drama 'The Child in Time' opposite Kelly Macdonald, which follows a writer of children's books who is faced with the worst time of his life when his young daughter goes missing during a shopping trip.
Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Child in Time'
Based on the 1987 dystopian novel of the same name by Ian McEwan (which won the Whitbread Novel Award in the year of its release), the actor plays an author named Stephen Lewis who is the sole carer of his 3-year-old daughter Kate, whose mother is his estranged wife Julie (played by Kelly Macdonald). When she goes missing in a supermarket, his whole world is turned upside just like any parent's would be - but things get strange when he starts to experience unexplained events occurring.
Stephen Campbell Moore plays Stephen's best friend Charles Darke; a fellow novellist and junior Minister in the Cabinet who works closely with the Prime Minister. His wife is an expert in quantum physics, and it's her theories that start Stephen's mind reeling about the whereabouts of his only child.
'The Child In Time' has been directed by the Primetime Emmy nominated Julian Farino ('Entourage', 'The Oranges') and written by Stephen Butchard ('The Last Kingdom', 'Schutzengel', 'Vincent'). Benedict Cumberbatch is an executive producer on the TV movie.
The Academy Award nominated star is also set to appear in the forthcoming movies: 'The Man in the Rockefeller Suit', 'Rogue Male', 'Magik' and 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'. Plus, he's completed filming on 'Thor: Ragnarok', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'The Jungle Book', and is due to begin on 'Gypsy Boy', 'Rio' and the TV series 'Patrick Melrose'.
More: Benedict Cumberbatch fathers his second son
Kelly Macdonald, meanwhile, is currently filming 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2' and 'Puzzle', and has recently finished on 'Holmes and Watson' and 'Goodbye Christopher Robin'.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...