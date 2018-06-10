As one of the world's most beloved actors, with scores of fans doing their all to see everything he's a part of, Benedict Cumberbatch has to-date had quite the career. Whether he's playing Sherlock Holmes on the BBC or stepping into the shoes of the mysterious Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's somebody who has shown his acting chops on multiple occasions.

Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to play Doctor Strange for years to come

His flexibility on screen hasn't gone unnoticed, and the star is in such high demand that he's had to turn down making more series of 'Sherlock' in favour of giving his all to Hollywood, according to some reports. With no signs of slowing down, Cumberbatch has opened up about what being a part of the MCU means to him, and the role of Stephen Strange. Note that there are spoilers for 'Avengers: Infinity War' in Cumberbatch's comments.

In a new interview with Deadline, the actor was asked about playing Doctor Strange into the far future, to which he replied: "Oh, Strange? Just try to stop me. That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at. But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role."

In regards to being "bits of dust" right now, Cumberbatch is referring to the end of 'Avengers: Infinity War', which saw Thanos complete his Infinity Gauntlet with the Infinity Stones, snap his fingers, and wipe out half of the population; Strange included.

Of course, fans are 99.9% certain this is something that will be reversed in 'Avengers 4'. No official plot details have been given just yet, but when the movie makes its debut in 2019, there will likely be some jiggling with time and space that will see Strange and his fellow heroes return from the dead, in one last struggle against Thanos.

As for playing Doctor Strange for some time, we're sure Feige and those at Marvel Studios will have Cumberbatch on board for as long as he desires.

More: Benedict Cumberbatch Nearly Lost 'Doctor Strange' Role To Jared Leto Or Ryan Gosling

We'll bring you more news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as and when we get it.