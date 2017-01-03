After a number of clues that have been unveiled over the last few months, it has finally been confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will make an appearance in the upcoming 'Thor: Ragnarok' film in addition to 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War' which he is currently filming.

Benedict Cumberbatch to appear in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

With the New Year comes new information about the next Marvel films we have to look forward to. 'Thor: Ragnarok' will arrive in theatres later this year, teaming together Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Anthony Hopkins' Odin and even Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, but it is Doctor Strange's debut in the series that has gripped headlines this week.

''Thor: Ragnarok' in November brings together Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new', confirmed the Official Disney Fan Club D23.

'Doctor Strange' was released back in November, and with it came a mid-credits teaser featuring Benedict Cumberbatch's character talking to Thor in New York, with the latter trying to enlist him to help him and Loki find Odin. Even after this was released, it still wasn't confirmed that he would join the cast of 'Thor'. More clues came with the fact that the clip was shot by Taika Waititi ('What We Do in the Shadows', 'The Inbetweeners'), who happens to be directing the new 'Thor' film.

Plus, last year a photo was unveiled from the set of 'Thor: Ragnarok' featuring Thor holding a card with Stephen Strange's address on it.

While it's not been revealed exactly what Doctor Strange has to do with the plot of the new movie, we do know that Cate Blanchett will make her debut in the series as Hela - the ruler of the after-life worlds Hel and Niflheim and otherwise known as the Goddess of Death.

'Thor: Ragnarok' will be released on November 3rd 2017.