There's now just over a month to go until the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Avengers' adventure hits the big screen with 'Infinity War', and the excitement amongst the fan base is higher than ever before. Thanos (Josh Brolin) is ready to claim the final Infinity Stones for his gauntlet, and if he's successful in doing so, he'll easily wipe out all of his enemies and claim ultimate power.

Benedict Cumberbatch will return to his role of Doctor Strange in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Most of the characters we've been introduced to in past MCU films will be coming together to take on Thanos, with the Guardians of the Galaxy teaming up with the Avengers for the first time, doing their all to stop chaos and destruction. Everybody will have to put their differences aside however if they're to bring Thanos down.

One of the fan-favourite characters we'll be seeing in the film is Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Following the success of his solo movie, he'll be fighting to save the world all over again.

Speaking with EW, who asked about 'Infinity War', the actor replied: "Well, that’s a loaded question, because I’m not supposed to have read the script. But I have. It’s just mind-blowingly epic. What I thought is, this just doesn’t stop. Once it starts, it does. Not. Stop. It’s just this horrible, brilliant, terrifying, at times funny, at times very moving, relentless action. It’s like everyone’s constantly in crisis, and catching up with themselves, and it’s really breathless to read a script like that. This isn’t a slow burn. You’re really thrown in helter-skelter. [Laughs] It’s got a lot of facets to it, but I think the main one for me was just how utterly relentless the events and action were."

It's going to be very interesting to see just who walks out of 'Infinity War' with their lives intact. There have been deaths of major characters promised by those working behind-the-scenes, so it would seem the MCU is never going to be the same again following April's big debut. Bring it on...

'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to come to cinemas across the UK on April 26, 2018.