Modern folk artist Ben Howard has announced details of his next studio album, which will be titled Noonday Dream, along with a planned British tour and sharing its first single.

A lengthy, ambient track regarding nautical themes that spans over seven minutes, ‘A Boat to An Island On the Wall’ is the first sample the public have got of English musician Howard’s third studio LP Noonday Dream, which will be released on June 1st via Island and Communion.

Produced by Howard himself and recorded in various locations across south-western France and south-western England, and represents the Devon native’s first new music in almost four years, following on from 2014’s I Forgot Where We Were.

Ben Howard performing live in July 2015

One of the studios that Howard reportedly used was the famous Sawmills, which has seen the likes of Muse, Oasis, Supergrass and The Stone Roses record there.

Howard will be launching Noonday Dream with a short run of headline shows this summer in London, Edinburgh, Manchester and The Eden Sessions in Cornwall in June. These will be bookended by a run of live dates on the European continent, including at Belgium’s Rock Werchter festival and Madrid’s Mad Cool, before finishing up at the Berlin leg of Lollapalooza in September.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday April 13th at 9am. The British dates are:

13th June – Eventim Apollo, London

14th June – Eventim Apollo, London

28th June – Playhouse, Edinburgh

29th June – Albert Hall, Manchester

30th June – The Eden Sessions, Cornwall

Howard hasn’t been entirely radio silent over the last four years, with his mysterious side project, A Blaze of Feather, including Howard's longtime collaborators India Bourne, Nat Watson and Rich Thomas, plus former Hiss Golden Messenger drummer Kyle Keegan, playing a select number of live dates last summer in support of a first EP.

