The story between Ben Affleck and his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, has been rumbling on as the the love that refused to die but it seems Affleck is now even further away from reuniting with his ex after moving on to another new partner.

Ben Affleck has split up with TV producer Lindsay Shookus

After his amicable split from Jen, 46, in 2015 - after ten years of marraige - it took two years before the actors filed for divorce and, one year on, that has still not been finalised while pictures of the pair playing happy families with their three children continued to surface.

However, amidst all of the hope of a reconcilation, Batman star Affleck dated TV producer Lindsay Shookus, 38. Now that couple has reportedly split after a year of dating and the 46-year-old dad is allegedly dating 22-year-old Playboy model, Shauna Sexton.

MORE: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Are 'Dragging Their Feet' Over Divorce

Earlier this week, TMZ claimed Affleck and Shookus were over "for good".

A source said: "They are still very amicable and have stayed friends. They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both."

Ben lives in LA to be near the three kids he has with Jennifer - Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, while Lindsay lives in New York to be near her son and work on Saturday Night Live.

MORE: Ben Affleck Responds To 'Fat Shaming' Piece In New Yorker

The couple were last photographed together in July in Puerto Rico, a month before their split was confirmed.

Ben and Lindsay were first linked in July of 2017, and they made their first official appearance together in September of 2017.

The news comes as Lindsay reportedly deleted her Instagram account on Sunday.

Since then Affleck and Shauna have been spotted together twice. The actor is reportedly 'in a good place' and is 'doing well' after recent reports surfaced that he and Jennifer, 46, were sent legal warnings by the court for 'dragging their feet' over their divorce.

"He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here," a source said. "He continues to focus on himself and the health of his relationships."