Ben Affleck worried fans earlier this month when he seemed to suggest that he may not be behind the camera for Batman’s next solo outing on the big screen.

But during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' the actor put the doubts to rest, explaining that he is working on directing the film, he just needs some time.

Ben Affleck will direct ‘The Batman’

“I’m gonna direct the next Batman. We’re working on it,” he told Kimmel. “It’s one of those things that’s really frustrating — with Live by Night, it took me a year and a half to write it and get it ready and I worked really hard, and nobody gave a s**t.”

“No one was like, ‘Where’s Live by Night?!’,” he continued. “But with Batman I keep on getting, ‘Where’s the f***ing Batman?!’ and I’m like, ‘I’m working! Can you give me a second?!”

When asked about his plans to direct the next Batman movie earlier this month, Affleck had told The Guardian: “That’s the idea. But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

In October Affleck had revealed that the solo superhero movie had been tentatively titled The Batman. “The movie I think is going to be called The Batman,” he told The Associated Press.

“At least that’s what we’re going with right now. I might change it… That’s about all I got right now,” he added. “We’re working on the script, the script is going well, I’m really excited about it.”