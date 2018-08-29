Ben Affleck ''wanted to go'' to rehab before his estranged wife Jennifer Garner encouraged him to go last week.
The 46-year-old actor admitted himself into a rehabilitation facility last week following an intervention from Jennifer - with whom he has children Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six - but it has now been claimed he was already willing to accept help in a treatment centre before Jennifer spoke to him.
A source told People magazine: ''Ben had been drinking alone for days. He was in bad shape. He had barely been eating and had not showered. It didn't take much convincing. He wanted to go, and he cooperated.
''He knew he needed help and was vocal about it.''
The news comes after it was reported the 'Justice League' actor is doing really well since he was admitted to rehab on August 22, and is said to be ''serious'' about cleaning up his act.
A source said recently: ''Ben is still in rehab and has not left. He's doing OK. He seems serious about living in for at least 30 days. The divorce is wrapped up but has not been signed off on. They are waiting for Ben to get out to do that. They both want to move on and end the financial negotiations and the custody discussions.''
Meanwhile, rehab is a ''major step in the right direction'' for the actor, who previously spent time in a facility for alcohol addiction in 2001 and 2017.
A different insider said: ''One of the key elements with taking control of your addiction is knowing when to seek help, which he did, and it is a major step in the right direction. One crucial aspect of Ben's recovery is for him to be able to seek help when he feels as though he is not in control - when his ongoing treatment and meetings with sober coaches aren't quite enough. The best case scenario is for him to seek help, which he has done willingly, and for that, we are all very grateful and hopeful.
''Addiction is not something that goes away. Every day is a battle for recovering addicts, they are fighting for their sobriety and to lead healthy, balanced lives every day. Ben has been working incredibly hard for the last year to follow a streamlined program designed for him and his journey. He has been attending countless meetings, has continued to work with sober coaches and does his best to follow through with the things that will help him maintain his health.''
